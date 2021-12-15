Authorities arrest 7 coronavirus-infected people who violated home quarantine procedures

AMMAN — Zarqa and Jerash governors on Wednesday said that the concerned authorities had arrested seven people infected with COVID-19 who violated home quarantine procedures over the past two weeks.

The governors noted that the arrested people were referred to the field hospital in Amman to continue their treatment period before being referred to court, according to the effective defence orders.

The two governors stressed that the harshest legal and administrative procedures will be taken against those who violate home quarantine.

The Interior Ministry has been calling on the public to commit to home quarantine procedures and to avoid practices that might transfer the infection to others in a bid to preserve public health and safety.