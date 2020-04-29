ASEZA announces additional measures as life gradually returns to normal in Aqaba

The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority announced on Tuesday that it has decided to open the Aqaba Marine Park as well as public and private beaches from eight in the morning until five in the evening starting next Saturday (File photo)

AMMAN – Just as the Aqaba Marina Park as well as Aqaba’s private and public beaches open up, owners and practitioners of tourism professions have been exempted from licensing renewal fees and ownership allowance fees during the year 2020.

The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to open the Aqaba Marine Park as well as public and private beaches from eight in the morning until five in the evening starting next Saturday.

The Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority have also decided to exempt tourism professions licensed by the authority from licensing renewal fees and ownership allowance fees.

They have also decided to reduce the waste collection and hygiene fee by 50 per cent for one time.

Visitors of Aqaba’s public and private beaches are required to adhere to social distancing and public health and safety controls issued by the Ministry of Health, the authority said in a statement.

As for the exemption measures, the authority said that referring to its decision No. 22/2020, it has “approved all the measures and precautions that guarantee good facilitation to investors”, while also applying all government-mandated decisions by the prime minister to exempt the tourism sector and its professions from renewal and ownership allowance fees.

The waste collection allowance will also be reduced by 50 per cent during the next year for the businesses that have renewed their licence with the authority during the current year.