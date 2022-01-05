Army chief, UAE military delegation discuss enhancing military cooperation

Jordan and the UAE signed the 12th meeting minutes of the joint committee for Jordanian-Emirati Military Cooperation on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and a UAE military delegation headed by Maj. Gen. Mubarak Niadi discussed means to enhance military cooperation between the countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, both sides signed the 12th meeting minutes of the joint committee for Jordanian-Emirati Military Cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minutes of the meeting aim at further enhancing joint military strategic cooperation between the sides, boosting bilateral relations, holding joint drills, coordinating in the fields of training and exchanging expertise to develop the skills of both countries’ army personnel, and enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence industries and military exhibitions.

Maj. Gen. Niadi praised the keenness of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) through periodical meetings, expressing his admiration of the "distinguished" level of JAF and the mechanism it adopts in enhancing combat efficiencies and capabilities.

Meanwhile, Huneiti and the UAE delegates visited the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC), where they listened to a briefing by its director general on the specialised training courses it holds in the fields of anti-terrorism and qualitative training for JAF personnel.

They also attended a drill involving urban combat and live firing exercises with light and medium firearms and sniper shooting.

The delegates also visited the Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahayan Brigade, where they were briefed by its commander on the concept of the rapid intervention and the scopes of its use.

The UAE delegation concluded its tour with a visit to the War Operations Directorate and checked on the top tasks and duties of the facility.