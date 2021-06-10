Army chief, Pakistan counterpart attend military drill

AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Thursday met his Pakistani counterpart Lieutenant Gen. Nadim Rida.

The two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and the Jordanian-Pakistani military cooperation and coordination in the field of defence for the best interests of the two armies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The guest delegation was briefed on the armed forces efforts and plans to maintain the Kingdom’s security and stability. The two sides also attended a drill at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC) conducted by King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces Group.