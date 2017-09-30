‘Arabs should not miss Iraq, Syria rebuild opportunity’

AMMAN — Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah on Saturday called on Arab stakeholders to take the initiative and compete for the largest possible share in project worth $2 trillion, designed for Iraq and Syria rebuild schemes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a working dinner on the sidelines of the Arab-African and the Jordanian-Gulf forums, Qudah noted that Arabs have an opportunity to invest, at a later stage, in the reconstruction of Yemen and Libya, which requires drafting joint plans and implementable ideas from now.

The minister stressed that lack of economic integration among Arab states would deprive them from such opportunities.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the value of Arab-African trade exchange and investment is still low, calling for establishing effective partnerships, especially in light of the availability of raw materials in Africa.