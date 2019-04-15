Arab media leaders forum launches on countering terrorism, rumours

AMMAN — The Arab media leaders forum launched its first ever activities in Amman on Monday, towards constructing a joint Arab media strategy to counter terrorism and further transparency and integrity in the industry.

HH Princess Rym, founding member of the Jordan Media Institute, honoured a number of participating media entities and figures, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The forum, jointly organised by the Arab Commission for Satellite Broadcasting (ACSB), in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Arab League and Council of Arab Media Ministers, addresses also the role of media in society and politics, a statement carried by Petra said.

ACSB President Mohammad Adayleh, in the opening speech, reaffirmed the importance of countering rumours and exaggerated news with integrity and transparency.

Inaccurate news threaten Arab societies, he underlined.

Head of the technical administration of the Arab ministers council and commissioned minister Fawzi Ghoweil also underlined the vitality of the media’s role in countering the extremist and terrorist narrative.

The Arab League recognises the importance of laying out a joint strategy to realise these goals, he said, adding that the general secretariat has already begun with a tactical plan to facilitate the implementation of the strategy, in cooperation with the Nayef University for Security Sciences in Riyadh.

The three-day conference will feature three dialogue panels on media education, legislation and best media practices and fact checking mechanisms, Petra said.

A number of Arab media institutions and associations are participating in the forum, as well as media figures from across the Arab world.