Aqaba tourism conference launches to bring together Jordanian, international stakeholders

AMMAN — The AdventureNEXT Near East 2019 conference kicked off in Aqaba on Sunday, according to a joint statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The three-day event aims to bring together travel agencies, tour guides, hospitality specialists and investors from Jordan, Europe and other countries to create networking opportunities and support Jordan’s tourism sector.

“Through this conference and working with our partners, linkages and deals will be forged between Jordanian, European and international operators in the tourism sector. This will have a positive impact on local communities, especially in remote areas,” EU Ambassador to Jordan Andrea Matteo Fontana said at the event.

The conference is also hosting dozens of Jordanian SMEs, the statement said, adding that various start-ups supported by the EU are participating to showcase the latest ideas and developments in the tourism industry.

Start-ups include Hidden Flights, Jasmine Travel, Viavii, Aqabawi and Visit North Jordan, according to the statement.

The event was organised by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) and co-sponsored by the EU, the Jordan Tourism Board, the Host Destination and the Palestine Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, according to the statement.

“With three successive events... We can hope that our continued dedication to this growing industry will help Jordan,” said Manal Kelig, ATTA’s executive director.