Anti-graft legislation amended to ‘strengthen integrity system’

AMMAN – The Cabinet on Monday approved a draft law amending the 2018 Illicit Gains Law and the draft law amending the 2018 Integrity and Anti-Corruption Law, in preparation for sending them to the Lower House in accordance with the Constitution, according to a Cabinet statement.

The draft law amending the Illicit Gains Law aims to promote the values of integrity and transparency and expand the scope of the categories subject to the provisions of Illicit Gains Law by adding the heads and members of municipalities' temporary committees, executive directors and the heads and members of the governorate councils to the categories subject to the law.

The existing law applies to the prime minister, ministers, Senate's presidents and members, the Lower House’s speakers and members, the Constitutional Court's president and members, judges, the Central Bank's governor and deputies, the Royal Court’s chief, secretary general and advisers, independent government agencies’ directors and the heads and members of their boards, along with other public servants.

The draft law amending the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Law, according to the statement, seeks to “strengthen the independence of the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) board's chairman and members”, as this is necessary to “enhance public confidence in the JIACC's outputs and its preventive and proactive role to combat corruption”.