Animal census to be conducted in September — Hneifat

Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat meets with officials responsible for carrying out the animal census on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat on Wednesday discussed preparations for conducting an animal census in the Kingdom in September, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting with officials responsible for carrying out the census, Hneifat said that the census aims to provide support and veterinary services to breeders, activate epidemiological investigation programmes for animal diseases and monitor the spread of diseases.

He said that the numbered animals will receive vaccinations for a number of diseases, while breeders will be able to benefit from subsidised fodder and veterinary services.

Hneifat expressed hope for developing all veterinary services and advancing the livestock sector, in accordance with the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture (2022-2025), which includes establishing three veterinary hospitals, a vaccination calendar, "clear services" and a database that enables immediate response to any crisis.

The plan also aims to raise the level of veterinary health according to the World Organisation for Animal Health, he said.

The minister said that breeders who fail to participate in the census will no longer be able to obtain fodder and benefit from veterinary services.