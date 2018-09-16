Angry outbursts disrupt ministers’ meeting in Tafileh

AMMAN — A group of citizens in Tafileh on Saturday angrily interrupted three ministers during a discussion over the controversial income tax law, forcing the session to a close when the ministers abruptly left the auditorium (see full story).

The rare incident was seen in a video that went viral on social media, showing the three ministers interrupted by a group of citizens, after which one minister was heard saying “message received. We will carry your comments back to the Prime Ministry” before leaving the premises with the other ministers.

Most of the remarks expressed by the protesters did not seem to concern the income tax law itself, while some were made with a seemingly lack of understanding of the new law.”