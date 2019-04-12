Amman hosts trilateral summit Sunday with Cyprus, Greece

AMMAN — The Kingdom on Sunday is scheduled to host a Jordanian-Cypriot-Greek summit between His Majesty King Abdullah, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The summit, in its second iteration, will focus on means to expand cooperation between the Kingdom, Cyprus and Greece in various fields, mainly economy and investment, and building on the outcomes of the first summit that Cyprus hosted in January 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The summit will also go over the latest regional developments and endeavours to achieve peace in the region, according to Petra.

The 2018 summit witnessed the signing of several agreements on protecting antiquities, intellectual property and renewable energy.