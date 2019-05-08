Amman Chamber of Industry exports up by 13.5% in first third

By JT - May 08,2019 - Last updated at May 08,2019

AMMAN — Exports of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) grew by 13.5 per cent during the first third of the year, the chamber announced on Tuesday.

The ACI attributed the increase to the boost in exportation to non-traditional markets and the raise in activities of industrial sectors that have registered declines over the past years, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to statistical data by the chamber, the value of the ACI’s exports in the first four months of 2019 totalled JD1.516 billion, compared with JD1.336 billion registered in the same period of 2018.

The chemical industries and cosmetics sector witnessed “remarkable” activity in the first third of the year, the ACI said, noting that its contribution to the total exports increased by 7 per cent to reach 23.1 per cent.

The sector recorded a 67-per cent increase in its exports during the first third of 2019, according to Petra.

Meanwhile, the mining industry’s exports increased by 11 per cent from the same period last year despite a 1-per cent drop in its contribution to the chamber’s total exports, while the exports of treatment and medical supplies also grew by 9 per cent.