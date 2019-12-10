Amendments to JAF law endorsed in Lower House session

AMMAN — The Lower House on Tuesday endorsed three draft laws, including the draft law for ratifying the Arab Convention for the Prevention and Combatting of Human Cloning.

The House approved amendments to the law of service of officers in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, which moves some authorities from the Council of Ministers to the Finance Ministry in a way that eases procedures and reduces administrative centralisation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The bill aims to provide the Cabinet with more time to focus on strategic works related to policy making, as stipulated in the mandating reasons for the draft law.

The Lower House also approved aborting the 2019 Land Records Law, due to the lack of need for the law after the 2019 Real Estate Law came into effect.

Article 222 of the 2019 Real Estate Law stipulates having a by-law that determines procedures to be followed to preserve the real estate log in case of damage to any document, whether partial or total.