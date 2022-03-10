Amazon payment service partners with PSUT to offer internships, scholarships in cybersecurity

AMMAN — Amazon Payment Services, a payment service provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is collaborating with Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) to nurture and invest in cybersecurity talent.

Aiming to develop forward-thinking security innovation and information security leadership in the region, the collaboration will offer PSUT students the chance to take on internship and scholarship opportunities in cybersecurity, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

As part of the agreement, Amazon Payment Services will provide internship programmes for PSUT students specialising in cybersecurity. Students enrolled in the programme will have the opportunity to gain work experience in security engineering, the statement said.

Commenting on the agreement, Omar Halabieh, Head of Technology, Amazon Payment Services, said, “The decision to provide these unique internship opportunities, as well as scholarships for cybersecurity professionals of the future, comes as part of our overall effort and commitment to developing tech talent in the MENA region.”

Peter George, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services, was quoted in the statement as highlighting the agreement's importance in accelerating the digital transformation of the MENA region.

"Mutually beneficial partnerships are crucial to building a secure digital future, and by joining forces with PSUT, we are contributing to this vital goal by helping advance the development of the cybersecurity sector in Jordan," George said.

Ammar Odeh, Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Computing Sciences at PSUT, underlined the agreement's importance in enhancing students' skills in cybersecurity and in building up a competent generation knowledgeable of digital economy tools, according to the statement.