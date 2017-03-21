Air Force receives additional US-granted Blackhawks

AMMAN (JT) — The Royal Air Force on Tuesday received two Blackhawk helicopters (UH60-M) from the US.

A ceremony was held at at the Marka Military Airport, attended by Royal Jordanian Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and US Ambassador to Jordan Alice G. Wells, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two fighter helicopters are part of the second batch of Blackhawks agreed between Jordan and the US, as part of the latter’s military aid to the Kingdom.

At a press gathering earlier in the month, the US ambassador noted that already, eight Blackhawk helicopters had been delivered and 12 additional Blackhawks are scheduled to arrive by September.

Wells, who is leaving the Kingdom at the end of this month after three years of service, added that the Blackhawks are going to give the military “an additional capacity in protecting the border”.

She stressed that the 12 helicopters that have started to arrive were originally destined for the US army, but “we decided to prioritise Jordan’s request… We take security of Jordan’s borders extremely seriously and as an essential part of our partnership with JAF”.