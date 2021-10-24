AICS, JMI conclude project on gender-sensitive reporting

Jordan Media Institute CEO Mustafa Hamarneh speaks during the closing ceremony of media project on Thursday (Photo courtesy of JMI)

AMMAN — The closing ceremony for the “Capacity Building for Gender Equality in the Media” project took place on Thursday, organised by the Jordan Media Institute (JMI).

“Promoting Women’s Productive Participation in the Public Sphere – Triple P (Productive, Participation and Public)” was the theme of the project, focusing on strengthening media and information literacy through a gender sensitive lens and building the capacities of journalists to report on gender-based violence cases.

Sixty-five journalists and media professionals attended a five-day workshop, which focused on mainstreaming gender-responsive language to create media content that empowers women and promotes gender equality in the workplace, according to a JMI statement.

The project was organised by the JMI in cooperation with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and UN Women Jordan.

“Women’s participation rate in the labour market in the Kingdom is among the lowest rates worldwide,” according to a presentation shown during the ceremony hosted at the JMI’s headquarters.

“Journalists’ awareness towards women’s issues in the Kingdom has to be reinforced. Biased reports can cause community stigma for women in Jordan,” CEO of JMI Mustafa Hamarneh said during the ceremony attended by The Jordan Times.

Hamarneh stressed the importance of building a network for Jordanian media employees to provide all types of aid for the most vulnerable women. He noted that media plays a critical role in guiding public perception on women related issues.

“Media plays a significant role in advancing women’s economic empowerment,” UN Women representative Hazar Asfoura said during her speech.

Asfoura added that media outlets are advised to focus on women’s equal contribution to Jordan’s labour market and economic growth.

“Gender responsive reporting on the role and impact of women in the public discourse is fundamental,” AICS representative Eleonora Banfi said during her speech.

Banfi added that there is significant importance in the journalist's role when reporting on gender-sensitive cases in creating a new narrative.

A digital guidebook was launched during the event, which aimed to support journalists and media professionals when reporting on gender-sensitive cases and gender-based violence that includes media coverage guidelines.