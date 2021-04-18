You are here
Agriculture Ministry, air force begin drive to terminate desert locusts
By JT - Apr 18,2021 - Last updated at Apr 18,2021
AMMAN — The Agriculture Ministry on Saturday embarked on a mission to exterminate desert locusts in Al Mudawwarah area with the support of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).
Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat said that the ministry and the RJAF started fighting swarms of locusts on a large area of land, spanning more than 7,000 dunums of crops, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Hneifat added that specialised teams are still surveying the border areas with Saudi Arabia and Iraq in case of any locust infestation, noting that the teams are ready to deal with any emergency situation.
