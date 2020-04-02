Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Shahahdeh resigns

AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Ibrahim Shahahdeh on Thursday submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Omar Razzaz “in commitment to political and moral responsibility” following “administrative errors” that occurred in some agricultural directorates in the governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shahahdeh’s resignation came from a “belief that the reform process and hard work should continue in the face of the difficult conditions that Jordan is going through” due to the spread of the coronavirus, Petra said.

It also stems from “believing in continuing the measures taken by official agencies to combat the pandemic, in order to protect citizens and preserve their safety”.

The prime minister submitted the minister’s resignation to His Majesty King Abdullah for approval, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made by Shahahdeh during the past period, Petra, reported.