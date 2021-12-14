Agreement signed to implement sustainable production project in Maan

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat and FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf during a signing ceremony on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Tuesday signed an agreement to implement a sustainable production project, which will make use of natural agricultural resources in Maan.

The project is funded through a 990,000-euro grant extended by the Italian government.

A total of 120 households, including 660 individuals, will benefit from the two-year initiative, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh said.

He added that the project will involve offering rainwater harvesting systems, food processing equipment, as well as a capacity-building programme to maximise the use of natural agricultural resources, according to a ministry statement.

Highlighting that water is the main challenge in the agriculture sector, Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat said that the project is part of efforts to support the management of water sources and integrate water-harvesting applications to adapt to the effects of climate change.

The government is transitioning to the water-harvesting plan in the upcoming years, he said, adding that “such projects support the government’s efforts towards this direction”.

FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said: “FAO has responded to water scarcity in Jordan. This project, to be implemented in the southern region, targets the most needy families in Maan, providing an conducive environment for women’s participation, by establishing non-traditional rainwater resources — water harvesting — to support agriculture sector and improving the beneficiaries standard of living”.