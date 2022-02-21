Agreement signed for collaboration on peace education research

A research collaboration in peace education was signed by the Jordan-based NGO Land of Peace Centre for Development and Human Rights and a group of Malaysian researchers (Photo courtesy of Malaysian embassy)

This cooperation opens up space for both countries to deepen good practice in cultivating peace education and contribute to global peace efforts, according to a statement from the Malaysian embassy.

The research group is led by Hanita Hanim Ismail, a lecturer at the Faculty of Education at the National University of Malaysia.

The research collaboration, undertaken by Education Malaysia Jordan (EMJ), is an initiative under the Education Malaysia Division, Ministry of Higher Education, in strengthening and internationalising the national research agenda, the statement said.

Associate Professor Radzuwan Ab. Rashid, Director of Education Malaysia Jordan, said Malaysia, as a multiracial country, has great potential to cultivate peace education and be an example to other countries.

Zaimira Zulkfili, the charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, said the research collaboration established for the first time between NGOs in Jordan and the National University of Malaysia is hoped to be a starting point for broader cooperation in the future as well as strengthening diplomatic relations between the countries.

The presentation of the research grant was completed by the representative of the Land of Peace Centre for Development and Human Rights, Imad Al Zghoul, at the Malaysian embassy. Also present at the ceremony was Mohd Nizam Wahab, Education Attaché Officer of Education Malaysia Jordan.