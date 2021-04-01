Adaileh takes part in 2nd Japan-Arab Political Dialogue

Jordan’s Ambassador to Cairo and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Arab League Amjad Al Adaileh on Thursday participated in the virtual ministerial meeting of the Second Japan-Arab Political Dialogue (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan’s Ambassador to Cairo and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the Arab League Amjad Al Adaileh on Thursday participated in the virtual ministerial meeting of the Second Japan-Arab Political Dialogue.

The meeting discussed Arab-Japanese cooperation, especially in combating the coronavirus and dealing with its repercussions, as well as exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Discussions also focused on collaboration in the fields of energy security, maritime security and international law.

Held in cooperation with the Arab League, the meeting was chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, in the presence of a number of foreign ministers and ambassadors of Arab countries.

In his speech, Adaileh stressed the strategic relation that both the Kingdom and Japan enjoy, expressing appreciation of Japan’s financial and technical assistance to Jordan and its contribution to programmes aimed at achieving sustainable development goals.

He also referred to the effective Japanese role in enhancing international security and stability, reflected in its “unwavering” stance on regional issues, foremost of which is the two-state solution and its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

In regard to the Arab-Japanese cooperation, he noted that both countries possess expertise that can be exchanged and capabilities that can be invested.

He also pointed that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the interconnectedness of countries’ interests and the necessity of cooperating, as food and health security, the operation of supply chains and a fair distribution of vaccines are vital issues that require exerting joint efforts between different countries of the world.

The statement noted that the First Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue was hosted by the Arab League at its headquarters in Cairo in September 2017.