ACC witnessed 15.9% drop in exports’ value in first 4 months of 2021

By JT - May 11,2021 - Last updated at May 11,2021

AMMAN — The value of exports of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) went down by 15.9 per cent during the first third of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020, ACC figures showed on Monday.

The value of certificates of origin issued by the ACC in the first four months of 2021 to export goods totalled JD197 million compared with JD234 million in the same period of 2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing the ACC figures.

The ACC issued 7,691 certificates of origin in the first third of 2021, compared with 7,039 certificates in the corresponding period of last year, marking an increase of 9.3 per cent, the chamber said.

The ACC noted that a total of 1,382 certificates were issued for shipments to Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE (1,306), Iraq (439), Egypt (253) and India with 53 certificates.

The majority of exports during the January-April period went to Iraq, which accounted for JD63 million, followed by the UAE with JD17 million, Egypt with JD14 million, Saudi Arabia with JD12 million and India with JD10 million.

With regard to re-exports of foreign products, the chamber said they amounted to about JD110 million, while industrial, agricultural and Arab products’ exports reached JD33 million, JD28 million and JD10 million respectively.