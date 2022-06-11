Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund invites proposals for programmes

AMMAN — Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund announced that it is inviting proposals for programmes that explore and identify new solutions to long-standing challenges in vulnerable and refugee youth education.

The fund in its fourth round will prioritise up skilling refugee youth, and broadening access to secondary education for Arab refugee youth in Jordan and Lebanon, as well as youth from conflict-affected countries residing in the UAE, said a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Since its inception in 2018, the fund administered by Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education and 20 of its partners were successful in supporting over 48,000 beneficiaries through the previous rounds, the statement said.

Initially meant for only three rounds and with a goal of 20,000 refugees, the fund has been awarding grants to educational institutions and non-governmental organisations working with refugee youth and vulnerable host community youth.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair released the fourth round in direct response to the increasing need of these young hopeful people.

The fourth round calls for innovative solutions that seek to support young people in completing secondary formal education as well as supporting post-secondary programmes that broaden access to accredited or industry-recognised certifications that lead to elevated livelihoods.

Aspiring organisations must be able to provide strong evidence for their proposed solutions, use pioneering approaches in design and delivery, and build strong local partnerships, the statement said.

They should also be able to demonstrate how their proposed programme contributes to the priority areas as identified by the fund.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Refugee Education Fund, said: “The need for refugee education is unfortunately only increasing, and this is why I decided to extend the grant for a fourth year. Half of the world’s refugees today are children, and we cannot risk losing an entire generation due to inaccessibility to quality education. Education offers young refugees the best chance to build the skills and knowledge they need to rebuild their lives and invest in their futures. The fund, therefore, focuses on programmes that address acute education gaps and are impact-driven and scalable”.

Organisations that meet the eligibility criteria and proposed programme that fits with one of the areas of priorities are invited to submit a proposal by email to [email protected] by July 1, 2022.

In 2018, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Emirati businessman and philanthropist created Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund to support young refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, as well as Arab children of families affected by wars and disasters, who temporarily reside in the UAE.