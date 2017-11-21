You are here
70 per cent of GCC-funded projects implemented
By JT - Nov 21,2017 - Last updated at Nov 21,2017
AMMAN — The government has implemented some 70 per cent of projects financed by the Gulf grant, official data announced on Tuesday.
The money transferred by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE under the grant totalled $2.668 billion, amounting to 71 per cent of the total grant of $3.75 billion, according to a statement by the Planning and International Cooperation Ministry.
The government has listed projects funded under the grant in the state budget between 2012 and 2018, and were the budget laws for these years have been duly endorsed by Parliament in line with the Constitution.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 2011 agreed a grant to finance priority development schemes in Jordan, where Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE honoured their pledges by providing $1.25 billion each.
Qatar has not fulfilled its commitment to pay 25 per cent of the total sum.
The funds were allocated to finance development projects in various sectors, including energy, mineral resources, education, health, municipalities, roads, water and sanitation, local development, investment and ICT.
The three GCC countries tasked their development funds with managing and executing the grant in coordination with the government according to the best international practices, the statement added.
Related Articles
Jordan spent 92 per cent of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) grant amount allocated for 2014, compared with 86 per cent in 2013, the Planning Ministry said Sunday.
AMMAN — The total amount of funds transferred from the Gulf countries' grant to Jordan has reached JD1.661 billion, according to a statement
AMMAN — The government spent some 97 per cent of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) grant and implemented 112 per cent of the projects plann
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 21, 2017
Opinion
Nov 21, 2017
Nov 21, 2017
Nov 21, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment