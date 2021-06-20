7 COVID deaths, 502 virus cases recorded Sunday

AMMAN — Seven COVID-19 deaths and 502 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, increasing the caseload to 746,480, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 9,663, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 2.55 per cent.

A total of 19,722 virus tests were also conducted on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 7,677,570, according to the statement.

The statement added that 655 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 730,184.

The statement added that there are currently 6,633 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 61 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 472, the statement said, adding that 52 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 6 per cent, ICU beds reached 9 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 4 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 12 per cent, 27 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 5 per cent, 6 per cent for ICUs and 3 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 265 infections in Amman, 76 in Irbid, 11 in Balqa, five in Karak, seven in Jerash, 60 in Zarqa, 13 in Aqaba, seven in Madaba, 21 in Mafraq, 16 in Ajloun, 14 in Tafileh, three in Maan, and one case in Ramtha District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 2,065,870, while 936,897 got their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 3,031,235.