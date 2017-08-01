6,623 candidates run for local polls

By JT - Aug 01,2017 - Last updated at Aug 01,2017

AMMAN — The final number of candidates of municipal and governorates councils reached 6,623 at the end of the withdrawal period on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to figures released by the Independent Election Commission (IEC), the number of candidates running for mayorship stands at 538, for municipal and local councils 4,701 and for membership of governorate councils 1,239.

For Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) council’s membership, some 145 candidates will be competing in the election slated for August 15, 2017.

The IEC said that 75 would-be mayors, and 115 municipal council candidates have bowed out.

Meanwhile, the number of candidates who quit the race for the governorate councils was 72.

The election oversight agency said that three candidates have passed away, while 61 applications for candidacy were rejected, according to Petra.