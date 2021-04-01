6 vessels carrying 50,000 head of sheep arrive at Aqaba port

Six vessels carrying some 50,000 head of sheep have arrived at the Aqaba port, General Manager of the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management Khaled Al Maaytah said on Thursday (Photos courtesy of Khaled Al Maaytah)

AMMAN — Six vessels carrying some 50,000 head of sheep have arrived at the Aqaba port, General Manager of the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management Khaled Al Maaytah said on Thursday.

More than 34,000 head of sheep from Romania and Spain have been unloaded since Tuesday, he said, adding that work is in progress to unload about 10,000 head of calves, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tests revealed that all livestock were in good condition, he said, adding that three shipments are on their way to the port.

According to Maaytah, two ships loaded with grain were expected to dock at the Aqaba port on Thursday.