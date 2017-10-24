5th Jordan Electronic Games to kick off November 2

AMMAN — The fifth edition of the Jordan Electronic Games (JEG 17) festival will be held between November 2 and 4, with the expected participation of more than 800 contestants and 10,000 visitors from Jordan and various Arab countries.

“Jordan has consolidated its status as the capital of esports and digital gaming in the region. Our national talents, who have risen to global stardom, helped the Kingdom to jump to the 20th position worldwide by esports revenues in 2017 and we still hold the 1st position in the Arab World,” Mohammed Adel Kanakri, chairman and organiser of JEG 17, said in a statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times Tuesday.

JEG 17 articulates the efforts exerted by the public and private sectors to promote Jordan’s esports, which has been attracting strong international interest and continues to register solid growth.

“The global digital sports industry is projected to generate $696 million in revenues by the end of 2017, and $1.6 billion by 2020,” Kanakri said.

Kanakri also said that JEG 17 will give away prizes worth over $20,000, including $1,500 for the winning teams in each game category, in addition to numerous prizes offered by the main sponsors of the event.

Chantelle Tavid, Regional Marketing Manager of Nvidia Middle East, said: “It has been delightful to witness the growth and success of the gaming community in Jordan over the past couple of years, especially when it comes to esports. Our aim in the region is to support and be part of all enthusiastic gaming communities and win the game together along the community.”

The fifth edition of JEG, which will take place at Zara Centre, will span over three days, including events and competitions open to all ages, according to the statement.

The team games are grouped into three main categories, each with four competitions. Each team will comprise of five players and the schedules will be announced after the registration process is complete.

The list of competition games includes: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike, StarCraft II, FIFA 18, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat XL, Tekken 7, Hajwala, Hearthstone, Overwatch, as well as Battlegrounds, the statement said.

Registration for individual players and teams will be open online until November 1.

Kanakri stressed that JEG 17 participation is open to both genders and participants from all Arab countries are welcome to register.

On the sidelines of the competitions, several events will be held including workshops by leading esports professionals from the region, as well as competitions to build and assemble PCs in the shortest time, according to the statement.