You are here
50 youths from one tribe sign up for organ donation
By JT - Jul 16,2017 - Last updated at Jul 16,2017
AMMAN — Fifty young men from one tribe on Sunday registered their names to donate their organs as an initiative in support of the Jordan Society for Organ Donation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The young people belong to the Gharaibeh family and the signing up took place following a presentation by the society at the tribe's gathering house, or diwan, in Irbid Governortate, 90km to the north of Amman.
The society was established in 1997 and works on encouraging organ donation, especially cornea, heart, and kidney.
The gesture was made amid a “poor organ donation culture”, as described by Ghaith Qsous, a member of the society, in an interview with The Jordan Times last year. He said that “misconceptions”, including perceived religious perceptions are behind this phenomenon.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Two years ago, Sarah Hassan received a phone call that changed her life forever.The 15-year-old girl was born with keratoconus, a pr
HRH Prince Raad on Monday inaugurated a workshop on organ donation and brain death.
Organ and cornea donation helps decrease treatment expenses for patients in need of transplants and revives their hopes for a healthy life, University of Jordan (UJ) Hospital Director Ahmad Tamimi said on Wednesday.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 16, 2017
Jul 16, 2017
Opinion
Jul 16, 2017
Jul 16, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment