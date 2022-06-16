50% subsidy for agricultural exports to help access new markets for Kingdom’s products — ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation announced a 50 per cent subsidy on transport costs for agricultural exports by sea and air, according to the ministry (File photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation announced a 50 per cent subsidy on transport costs for agricultural exports by sea and air, according to the ministry.

Launched on Tuesday, the subsidy covers exports of vegetables, fruits, oils and locally produced agricultural materials, a ministry statement said.

Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat pointed to a rise in exports this year. Sheep exports have increased more than 20 per cent compared with 2021 figures, reaching 250,000 head compared with last year’s 210,000 head, the statement read.

According to the statement, exports of vegetables and fruits increased to 105,000 tonnes by the beginning of the year. Exports of eggs also increased, totalling 47 million eggs compared with 37 million by June of last year.

“Such measures support the rise in agricultural exports, especially since agricultural products from crops and agricultural materials reach 60 countries,” Hneifat said in the statement.

This support will help open new markets for local crops, President of the General Union of Jordanian Farmers Odeh Rawashdeh told The Jordan Times.

He added that postponing the agricultural loan instalments for the month of June also eased the burden on farmers.

“The climate change impact is significant on farmers and crops in the Kingdom. We are happy that the ministry is always paying attention to the sector and supporting farmers through Royal directives,” Rawashdeh said.