49,000 food parcels distributed to families of daily wage workers under Naua campaign

2,490 people have donated a total of JD1.47 million, enabling the 'Their daily payment is on us' campaign to distribute approximately 59,000 food parcels to families of daily wage workers (Photo courtesy of Naua Facebook page)

AMMAN — Naua, a Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) initiative, on Sunday announced that about 49,000 food parcels have been distributed to the families of daily wage workers through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and other associations.

In a statement, Naua platform said that the national campaign, titled "Their daily payment is on us", is covering all governorates, including areas experiencing a complete lockdown, namely Irbid, Amman’s Nasr district and Ramtha, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The campaign, launched in response to the challenges faced by daily wage workers during the nationwide curfew, aims at supporting these workers and their families through food parcels that cover basic needs for one month, the statement said.

The campaign also aims at mobilising aid from both individuals and private sector institutions to help families across the Kingdom.

The distribution process is based on the data available for daily wage workers registered at the Ministry of Social Development and in coordination with the social protection team, while Naua’s team is following up with the families who received food parcels for feedback on the contents of packages and the delivery process, according to the statement.

Naua's CEO, Ahmad Zubi, said that 2,490 people have donated a total of JD1.47 million, enabling the campaign to distribute approximately 59,000 parcels. Zubi voiced appreciation for the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security entities for facilitating the parcels’ distribution in areas experiencing total lockdown.

Naua is a CPF initiative established in partnership with the private sector to raise public awareness on vital social and development issues that contribute to building a bright future, and aims at maximising charitable work in the Kingdom and developing a sense of social responsibility, Petra reported.