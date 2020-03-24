You are here
4 held for alleged attack on water distribution truck
By JT - Mar 24,2020 - Last updated at Mar 24,2020
AMMAN — Authorities on Tuesday arrested four people who allegedly attacked a water distribution truck in Amman.
After the emergence of a video purportedly showing the assault, which caused damage to the vehicle, security personnel identified and arrested the suspects, the Public Security Department’s (PSD) spokesperson said. Calm was restored and an investigation is under way, the PSD added.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 24, 2020
Opinion
Mar 24, 2020
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment