34 COVID deaths, 2,220 virus cases recorded Wednesday

The total number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,345,297, according to the government (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Thirty-four COVID-19 deaths and 2,220 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 1,059,515, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 12,590, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 4.88 per cent.

The statement added that there are currently 35,483 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 45,533 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 13,462,192, according to the statement.

The statement added that 3,812 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,011,442.

A total of 116 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 945, the statement said, adding that 108 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 21 per cent, ICU beds reached 38 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 23 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate has reached 22 per cent, 44 per cent for ICUs and 20 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 9 per cent, 16 per cent for ICUs and 14 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 957 infections in Amman, 410 in Irbid, 292 in Zarqa, 115 in Balqa, 64 in Karak, 90 in Mafraq, 83 in Jerash, 59 in Madaba, 60 in Ajloun, 33 in Ramtha District, 40 in Aqaba, 13 in Tafileh, four in Maan, while no cases were recorded in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,345,297, while 3,949,716 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,661,541.