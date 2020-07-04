3 virus cases recorded Saturday, all from abroad

AMMAN — The Kingdom on Saturday registered three new cases of COVID-19, all from abroad, increasing the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1,150.

The new cases were truck drivers,including one Jordanian, who tested positive at the Omari border crossing, the government said in its daily briefing.

Also on Saturday, six patients left Prince Hamzah Hospital, while epidemiological investigation teams conducted 6,650 random tests nationwide, increasing the total number of tests to 415,385.

The Ministry of Health has stressed the importance of abiding by preventive measures, notably wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, highlighting that although the number of infections has declined at the local level, the risks of the pandemic are not over yet.

The ministry has renewed its call on citizens to use the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

Minister of Health Saad Jaber on Friday said that a 63-year-old man has died from COVID-19 at Prince Hamzah Public Hospital, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 10.

The deceased is a truck driver who was tested positive at one of the Kingdom’s border crossings after arriving from Saudi Arabia, the minister added, noting that he was admitted to hospital on May 25, 2020, while he was placed on ventilator until he died.