2 PSUT scholars among Stanford’s world top 2 per cent scientists list

AMMAN — Ahmad Hiasat and Mohammad Sababha, two scholars at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), were featured on Saturday in Stanford’s world’s top 2 per cent scientists list, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

HRH Princess Sumaya, chairman of the Board of Trustees of PSUT, congratulated the professors and expressed appreciation for those who strive to render the PSUT an equivalent to world-renowned universities, according to a PSUT statement.

PSUT President Mashhour Al Rifai also praised the scholars, noting that professors’ contribution to academic journals quintupled in the last five years owing to the university’s research-encouraging policy.

Both Hiasat and Sababha acknowledged the university’s support, stressing the importance of refraining from basing evaluations of researchers on the number of their research papers.

The list adopted a number of criteria for ranking scholars, most notably the amount of research conducted by the researcher, number of citations, along with the quality of journals the work was published in, Petra reported.

PSUT ranked first locally and 15th in Arab world among 1,300 other universities, according to the 2021 QS Ranking and obtained accreditation from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).