1st virtual Kingdom international expo to be held in June

AMMAN — Sindyan for Entrepreneurship and Development on Saturday announced organising the first virtual Kingdom International Exhibition and Conference to promote Jordanian industries, services and products, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In partnership with the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition will be held from June 21 to June 26.

In a press statement, Sindyan’s Secretary General Nawaf Daoud said that the exhibition will enable a large number of companies, factories, educational institutions, tourism establishments, service providers and national institutions to communicate directly with customers and potential international partners.

JIC Acting Chairman Faridon Hartouqa announced that the commission signed a memorandum of cooperation with Sindyan to develop a supportive environment for investment, especially in entrepreneurship, community development projects, in addition to exchanging expertise.