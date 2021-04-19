182 facilities, 83 individuals receive fines for violating defence order

AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply on Monday said that it had issued fines to 182 facilities and 83 individuals for violating Defence Order No. 20 that calls for physical distancing and facemask-wearing.

According to a ministry statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, tickets were issued to a number of supermarkets, grocery and food supplies stores, restaurants, factories, workshops, coffee shops, and stores selling household appliances.

The ministry added that its inspection teams will continue intensive monitoring operations across the Kingdom to ensure that facilities and individuals adhere to safety and preventive health requirements.

It also stressed the need to abide by preventive health requirements, including wearing face masks, physical distancing, and avoiding crowding inside and outside the facilities during the holy month of Ramadan, when markets are buzzing with shoppers.