13 suspected drug dealers arrested in Ramtha

AMMAN — The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has arrested 13 people, including one classified as a "very dangerous and armed" suspect, on charges of possessing large quantities of narcotic substances, during raids in the northern border district of Ramtha.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said in a statement that AND agents have carried out raids in three sites in Ramtha after collecting information about several drug dealers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the first raid, three suspects, including one classified as a "very dangerous and armed suspect", were nabbed and a quantity of synthetic weed (locally known as “joker”) was confiscated, in addition to a firearm, said the police official.

During the second raid, six suspected drug dealers were arrested, confiscating large quantities of "joker" and materials used in manufacturing this lethal substance, he said, adding that in the third raid, four people were also arrested, seizing a quantity of "joker" and narcotic pills, Petra reported.