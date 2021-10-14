$11 million USAID-funded agreement signed to reduce water loss in Maan

By JT - Oct 14,2021 - Last updated at Oct 14,2021

WAJ Secretary General Bashar Batayneh, in the presence of Water Minister Mohammad Najjar, signs an agreement worth $11 million meant to reduce water loss in Maan at the Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) on Thursday approved an agreement worth $11 million meant to reduce water loss in Maan, 220km south of Amman.

The USAID-funded agreement is part of the five-year $152-million “Fixed Amount Reimbursement Agreement" (FARA), aimed to rehabilitate Maan water networks.

The agreement was signed by WAJ Secretary General Bashar Batayneh, in the presence of Water Minister Mohammad Najjar, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Commending the USAID efforts in Jordan, Batayneh said that FARA is one of the integrated cooperation programmes with the USAID to modernise and rehabilitate water networks in several regions in the Kingdom, including the southern region and Balqa, among others.

He also noted that the project includes the assessment of the water status in Maan.

The project focuses on constructing water conveyance systems of different lengths, upgrading the sub-networks, installing accurate smart water metres, as well as introducing pumps of high efficiency and adequate capacity, he added.