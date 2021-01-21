11 COVID deaths, 776 virus cases recorded Thursday

AMMAN — Eleven COVID-19 deaths and 776 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, increasing the caseload to 318,181, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,198, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 413 infections in Amman, 185 in Irbid, including 53 in Ramtha district, 29 in Mafraq, 31 in Zarqa, 54 in Balqa, 12 in Madaba, five in Karak, 19 in Ajloun, nine in Aqaba, 15 in Jerash, four in Maan, including one in Petra district, while no cases were reported in Tafileh.

The statement added that there are currently 9,783 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 46 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 422, the statement said, adding that 44 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Wednesday totalled 338, registering an occupancy rate of 8 per cent, while a total of 151 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 16 per cent.

A total of 73 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 8 per cent.

The statement added that 1,092 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 304,200.

A total of 20,409 virus tests were also conducted on Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 3,659,959, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 3.8 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its “I Protect Them” awareness campaign, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.