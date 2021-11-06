‘White Friday’ to kick off November 24 with up to 70% discounts — JCC

“White Friday” deals and offers in stores, commercial centres, shopping malls and outlet shops will start on November 24, according to a sector representative (JT file photo)

AMMAN — “White Friday” deals and offers in stores, commercial centres, shopping malls and outlet shops will start on November 24 and will last for four days, according to a sector representative.

Arab countries prefer to describe the last Friday in November as “White Friday”, as opposed to “Black Friday”, according to the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

On Saturday, Asaad Qawasmi, a representative from the clothing, garment and jewellery sector at the JCC, told The Jordan Times that “White Friday” will last for four days this year to avoid large crowds and ensure the safety of customers and employees.

The discounts will be as high as 70 per cent in some stores and shops, according to Qawasmi, who said that the discounts aim to generate increased footfall and make profits for sector operators.

“The Jordan Chamber of Commerce has met with sector operators and representatives, and then an agreement was reached to have the discounts until November 27,” he noted.

He concluded that protocols and all the necessary measures will be strictly implemented to ensure health and safety in retail settings and stores.