‘WANA region needs youth-focused human security approach’

AMMAN — The West Asia-North Africa (WANA) region is less peaceful today than at any time in the past decade, according to the 2018 Global Peace Index.

The WANA Institute argued that that introducing a youth-focused human security approach can help tackle the region’s security threats.

In a recent statement to The Jordan Times, the WANA Institute said that all regional countries share a state-centric security model despite the differences between them, adding that such model focuses on reinforcing the state’s ability to protect its national sovereignty and assert its power.

"According to the researchers, today’s threats require a different response, as they no longer exclusively originate from other states with internationally recognised borders. State-centred security measures also negatively impact political participation and social cohesion in the long run," the statement said.

The Institute explained that a security approach is needed to achieve sustainable regional development and peace. "This model places the individual at the centre and guarantees access to basic goods like nutrition, water, healthcare, clothing and shelter, in addition to protection from physical violence."

With some 60 per cent of the region's population is less than 25 years old, the institute said that the youth should be at the centre of such a human security approach and should be more closely involved in policymaking, and considered an asset to their countries instead of a problem that needs to be dealt with.

Under the Chairmanship of HRH Prince Hassan, the WANA Institute, a non-profit think tank in Amman, conduct progressive, interdisciplinary research on sustainable development, social justice and human security.