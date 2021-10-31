‘Urdun Jannah’ attracted over 106k participants in April-October period

A view of the rose-red city of Petra, some 220 kilometres south of Amman (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Tourism’s “Urdun Jannah” programme, which encourages domestic tourism, has attracted nearly 106,900 participants over the April-October period of 2021.

Of the total number of participants, some 101,600 citizens benefited from the free transport by tourist buses, while some 5,300 citizens used domestic flights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing a statement by the programme’s director, Yazan Khudair.

Khudair also noted the number of tourist buses that transported participants from the Kingdom’s various governorates stood at 3,444, adding that the majority of travel companies and tourist guides benefited “remarkably” from the programme.

The rose-red city of Petra, which was affected by the pandemic, has been linked to the majority of overnight trip programmes in Jordan’s south, he said.

He indicated that this step contributed to increasing visitors to Petra recently.

To date, Khudair said 450 complaints and violations were “diligently” followed up and dealt with “directly”.

Highlighting the objective of this gov’t-supported programme, he said the Tourism Ministry pays more than 50 per cent of the trips’ cost to revive domestic tourism at affordable prices to all citizens.

The jannah.jo app provides services of inquiry, booking and online payment, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS, according to the statement.

Services are also available at tourist agencies and directorates countrywide.