‘Tobacco case’ defendant hospitalised in gov’t hospital’s ICU

May 12,2019

AMMAN — The administration of the correctional and rehabilitation centres on Friday announced the hospitalisation of one of the defendants in the so called “tobacco case” to the ICU in a government hospital.

According to State Security Court (SSC) Presiding Judge Mohammad Afifi, the defendant suffered from high blood sugar and heart failure, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

So far, the SSC has heard the testimonies of 14 defence witnesses, in the case involving 29 defendants, of whom six are at large and one is dead, in addition to 24 companies, including 22 registered under the names of 22 defendants.

Two of the companies involved in the case are registered under two names of the witnesses, all totalling 141 witnesses accredited as having relevant information to the case.

The case also includes 136 written statements that reportedly prove the guilt of defendants, 29 people and 24 legal entities, indicted with 21 charges including eight crimes and 13 misdemeanours, Petra added.

Another defendant in the “tobacco case” passed away on Wednesday morning, according to Afifi. The cause of death was not officially announced but local news reports pointed out that the man, who was not named, died of a heart attack.