‘No curfew’ gov’t says, urging public to limit outings to emergencies, necessities
By JT - Mar 17,2020 - Last updated at Mar 17,2020
AMMAN — The government on Tuesday stressed that it has not imposed a curfew on citizens and residents of the Kingdom due to the developments of the novel coronavirus.
In a statement on its electronic platform "Haggak Tiraf" (Arabic for “You have the right to know”), the government explained that it has urged the public not leave their homes except in emergency cases, with the aim of protecting them and guaranteeing their safety as part of precautionary measures against the virus.
The government added that people can also leave their homes to meet their basic needs, for example, to buy groceries and medicine and go to work for those whose jobs require it, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
