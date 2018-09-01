‘Nestlé withdraws product after found it did not conform to the specifications’

AMMAN — Nestlé Water Jordan has withdrawn a product distributed in July and put on hold the production of the “0.33 bottles” brand as a precautionary measure.

The measure was taken because of a letter from the Ministry of Health stating it found Nestlé’s product, “Nestlé Pure Life Water Bottles 0.33 litres” did not conform to the specifications.

Nestlé Water Jordan announced in a statement on Saturday its commitment to the “safety and health of the Jordanian consumer”. Nestlé Water Jordan is in the process of cooperating with concerned bodies, represented by the ministries of health and the environment, to study the issue and take the necessary steps with the relevant authorities, the statement added.

The company pointed out that the rest of its products on the market are valid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported