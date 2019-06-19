‘List of Iraq’s rebuilding projects available for Jordanian contractors’

AMMAN — The Jordanian Construction Contractors Association (JCCA) on Tuesday announced the list of reconstruction and investment projects in Iraq, at a value of $46 billion, on its website.

The association’s president, Ahmed Yacoub, said that conditions are ripe for Jordanian and Iraqi contractors to set up partnerships and reap the benefits of the available reconstruction projects.

His remarks came during a press conference to discuss the activities of an international fair and meeting of construction and engineering industries, held by the JCCA under the motto "Jordan and Iraq, Partnership and Building", which will run from June 24-27.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, the event is expected to witness the signing of a number of agreements to offer Jordanian contractors the opportunity of contributing to Iraq’s rebuilding project.

Talks also went over facilitations offered to Jordanian contractors, who have been underpinned by the Central Bank of Jordan’s financial guarantees, made to ensure Jordanian and Iraqi contractors’ equality.

Regarding the Syrian reconstruction projects, the association chief noted that “there is nothing preventing Jordanian contractors from participating”, adding that Jordanian contractors are businessmen who have the right to work anywhere, especially in light of the successful experiences in different Arab countries in this field.