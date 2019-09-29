‘King orders pay raise for military retirees amounting to JD25m’

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), ordered the immediate implementation of a JD25-million pay raise for military retirees, who retired before 2010, as of October 1, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti announced on Saturday.

The JD25-million pay raise is the first phase, which would be followed by others, Huneiti said during a meeting with a number of military retirees held at JAF General Command, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Retired Maj. Gen. Ahmad Ajarmeh, director of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans, commended the makruma of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Ajarmeh said that the makrumah “honours military retirees and improves their living conditions”, according to petra.

The Royal directives came in recognition of the retired servicemen and veterans’ sacrifices and contributions to the country’s security, Petra said.