‘Jordan on the go to secure support for UNRWA’

AMMAN – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said that Jordan is determined to exert every effort towards the issue of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

During a Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee’s meeting on Tuesday, Safadi added that these efforts were proactive, coming in response to His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives. He stressed the need to resolve the agency’s financial crisis and mobilise international political and financial support for UNRWA.

The meeting, chaired by MP Raed Khazaleh, was held to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian issue and US’ decision to end its funding of UNRWA, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“At the time when the US announced its decision to cut the funding of UNRWA, many countries have scaled up their financial and political support to the agency, which rendered it capable of carrying out its services in the fields of education, health and relief assistance,” Safadi said.

He also indicated that Jordan called for an Arab foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss ways of supporting UNRWA, adding that Jordan will organise in cooperation with Sweden, Japan, the European Union and Turkey a conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this month to discuss means of securing the necessary funds for the agency.

For his part, MP Khazaleh said that the Lower House is proud of all the efforts of King Abdullah in defending the Palestinian cause and advocating the legitimate rights of Palestinians.