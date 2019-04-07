‘Jordan accounts for 23% of region’s entrepreneurs despite small population’

DEAD SEA — Although Jordan’s population accounts for 3 per cent of the overall Middle East and North Africa population, around 23 per cent of entrepreneurs in the region are Jordanians, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Saturday.

Young talents are the Kingdom’s key asset for creating a better future as they are equipped with knowledge, know-how, needed experience and competencies, the premier said in an address at the 2019 World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, currently taking place at the Dead Sea shore.

Jordan’s ability to export outstanding services in several sectors is evident, the prime minister added.

Razzaz told the gathering that Jordan will focus on driving economic growth during the upcoming stage to create much-needed jobs and enhance living standards, adding that the government will also work on attracting investments in several sectors and focus on enhancing financial revenues and improving the quality of services in the fields of education, health, transportation and infrastructure.

“We are fully aware that Jordan’s path towards sustainable economic growth should include increasing local, Arab and foreign investments and increasing exports… Jordan enjoys a strategic location that connects the Kingdom to international markets and it is signatory to several free trade agreements that provide access to several markets such as the US, Europe, Africa and other Middle East markets,” the premier said.

He stressed that Jordan is looking forward to playing an active role in the reconstruction process of countries in the Middle East.

Reviewing positive economic indicators, Razzaz said Jordan’s exports grew by 13.6 per cent in January of this year, while the capital of registered companies rose by 34 per cent in the first quarter of the year, compared with the same period of last year.

Registered trademarks rose by 24 per cent, he said, stressing Jordan’s location as a hub for investments.

The premier highlighted Jordan’s position and achievements in the field of tourism, adding that the Kingdom is rich with several historical attractions.

He expressed hope for a “better and brighter future” for the country based on these indicators, adding that the forum provides an opportunity for highlighting investment opportunities in the Kingdom.